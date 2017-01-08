Iran’s Ex-President Rafsanjani Dies

Iran’s ex-President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a dominant figure in the country’s politics since the 1980s, has died at the age of 82, media say. Mr Rafsanjani had suffered a heart attack on Sunday and died in an hospital in Tehran. He served as president from 1989 to 1997 but lost to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad when … Continue reading Iran’s Ex-President Rafsanjani Dies

The post Iran’s Ex-President Rafsanjani Dies appeared first on Channels Television.

