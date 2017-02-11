Iraqi Policeman Killed In Clashes With Pro-Sadr Protesters

An Iraqi policeman was killed and seven others wounded in clashes with protesters loyal to prominent Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr who had gathered in Baghdad on Saturday to demand political reforms, the interior ministry said. Thousands had gathered in the square to demand an overhaul of the commission that supervises elections ahead of a provincial … Continue reading Iraqi Policeman Killed In Clashes With Pro-Sadr Protesters

