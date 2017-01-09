Ivory Coast PM Resigns In Move Delayed By Army Mutiny

Posted January 9, 2017 5:31 pm by Comments

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan resigned and dissolved the government on Monday, a move that had been expected following elections last month but which was delayed two days by an army mutiny. Duncan had been expected to stand down on Saturday, but held off after dissident soldiers took over army bases in cities … Continue reading Ivory Coast PM Resigns In Move Delayed By Army Mutiny

The post Ivory Coast PM Resigns In Move Delayed By Army Mutiny appeared first on Channels Television.

