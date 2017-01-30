Justice Ademola’s Trial: Prosecution Alleges Harassment Of Witnesses

The trial of Justice Ademola, his wife and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Joe Aginhas, has continued with the prosecution, alleging that his witnesses are being harassed; a situation he believes might affect the case. The prosecution, Mr Segun Jegede, told the court that one of his witnesses allegedly escaped an assassination attempt the night … Continue reading Justice Ademola’s Trial: Prosecution Alleges Harassment Of Witnesses

Justice Ademola's Trial: Prosecution Alleges Harassment Of Witnesses

