Justice Nguta Pleads Not Guilty To 8-Count Charge At CCT

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta has pleaded not guilty to an 8-count charge of false declaration of assets, preferred by the Federal Government, against him before the tribunal. According to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Mr Ngwuta contravened section 15 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, laws of the federation of Nigeria, … Continue reading Justice Nguta Pleads Not Guilty To 8-Count Charge At CCT

