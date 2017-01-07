Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has announced the appointment of Bariatu Mohammed as the new Head of Service in the state. Mrs Mohammed succeeded Alisabatu Dada-Onazi who retired from service on December 31, 2016. Governor El-Rufai commended the retired Head of Service for her hard work and foresight in driving ongoing reforms in the Kaduna … Continue reading Kaduna: El-Rufai Appoints Bariatu Mohammed As Head Of Service

