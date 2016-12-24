Kaduna Govt. Relaxes Curfew In 3 LGAs Ahead Of Christmas

Posted December 24, 2016 7:31 pm by Comments

The Kaduna State government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew that was imposed on three local government areas in the state ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The state government on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour curfew in Zango Kataf, Jemaa and Kaura local government areas following last Monday’s violent protest by indigenes of southern … Continue reading Kaduna Govt. Relaxes Curfew In 3 LGAs Ahead Of Christmas

The post Kaduna Govt. Relaxes Curfew In 3 LGAs Ahead Of Christmas appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kaduna imposes 24-hour curfew on 3 LGAs The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on three local government areas to protect lives and properties...
  2. Kaduna Govt. Imposes Curfew On Kafanchan Over Protest The Kaduna state Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Kafanchan, Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna state following a...
  3. Police Up Security In Kaduna Ahead Of Christmas The Kaduna Police Command has assured residents of the state of adequate security ahead of the Christmas and new year...
  4. Borno Government Relaxes Curfew From 12Noon To 5PM The government in Borno State has relaxed the curfew in the state from 12noon to 5pm. Our correspondent in Maiduguri...
  5. Kaduna Govt. Distributes Fire Fighting Vehicles To 23 LGAs The Kaduna State Government has distributed Fire-Fighting Vehicles to the 23 Local Government Areas of the state as part of...
  6. NEMA Warns Of Impending Flood In 8 Kaduna LGAs The North West zone of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a warning that about eight local government...
  7. Jema’a LG relaxes 24-hour curfew in Kafanchan Governor Nasiru El-Rufai Authorities of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State have relaxed Sunday’s 24-hour curfew imposed in Kafanchan...
  8. ?Kaduna herdsmen attack: 24-hour curfew imposed on Jema’a A 24 hour curfew have been imposed on Jema’a local gobernment area of Kaduna State following a peaceful demonstration that...
  9. Kaduna: Curfew in Kafanchan, businesses shut down Businesses in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, have been grounded following the imposition of a 24 hour curfew in the area. The...
  10. 24-Hour Curfew Imposed In Kafanchan, Kaduna A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in Kafanchan, Kaduna State after youths set up road blocks and burnt vehicles on...

< YOHAIG home