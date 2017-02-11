Keyans Dominate Lagos City Marathon

It was a clean sweep for the Kenyans in the Lagos City Marathon. Abraham Kiptum came first in the men’s category, with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes 20 seconds and his counterparts Ronny Kipkoech Kiboss, came seconds in 2 hours, 15 minutes 25 seconds while Kiprotich Kiroi, completed the top three clocking 2 hours, 15 minutes, … Continue reading Keyans Dominate Lagos City Marathon

