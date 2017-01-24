The five staff and three students of the Tulip International School, located in the Isheri area of Ogun State, who were abducted from their school premises by gunmen have been released. They were released on Tuesday evening after spending 11 days in captivity. One of the parents told Channels Television that ransom worth millions was paid through … Continue reading Kidnapped Turkish School Students, Teachers Released

The post Kidnapped Turkish School Students, Teachers Released appeared first on Channels Television.