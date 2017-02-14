Kim Jong Un’s Brother Killed At Malaysian Airport

Half brother to North Korean Leader, Kim Jong Un, has been killed in an attack in Malaysia. Kim Jong Nam, who was the older half-brother of Kim Jong Un; was known to have spent most of his time outside of North Korea. Media in South Korea say he had been poisoned at the airport in … Continue reading Kim Jong Un’s Brother Killed At Malaysian Airport

