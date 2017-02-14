Kogi Executive Secretary Allegedly Abuses 10 Year Old Girl

Posted February 14, 2017 8:31 pm by Comments

Executive Secretary of the Kogi State Scholarship Board, Mrs Rebecca Omachi, has been accused of allegedly abusing her 10-year-old niece, Favour Makolo. Mrs Omachi was said to have put a stone on fire for several hours, tied the hands of the little girl and placed the hot stone on top of her foot, for simply refusing … Continue reading Kogi Executive Secretary Allegedly Abuses 10 Year Old Girl

The post Kogi Executive Secretary Allegedly Abuses 10 Year Old Girl appeared first on Channels Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Pastor Remanded For Allegedly Defiling Five-Year-Old Girl In Ekiti An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court has remanded a pastor presiding over one of the Anglican Churches in Ekiti State, Gabriel Asateru, in...
  2. Crisis In Kogi PDP, As Executive Committee Suspends Chairman Members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have suspended the State...
  3. Man, 24, docked for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl A 24-year-old man, Anyanwu Martins, who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl, was yesterday arraigned before an Apapa Senior Magistrates’ Court,...
  4. Nigeria Needs More Private Universities – NUC Executive Secretary The National Secretary of the Nigeria Universities’ Commission, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, says the country needs an influx of private universities...
  5. Rivers Police Rescues Kidnapped 13 Year Old Girl, UNIPORT Lecturer The Rivers State police command has rescued a thirteen year old girl, a lecturer and other victims who were kidnapped...
  6. Nigeria’s Executive Council Assesses One Year Performance The Federal Executive Council in Nigeria on Wednesday assessed its performance in the past one year of President Muhammadu Buhari’s...
  7. Father, 40, sexually abuses 7-year-old daughter A 40 –year-old-man, Emeka Oguzie, has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly inserting his finger into the private part...
  8. Family Protests Against Alleged Defilement Of Three-Year Old Girl Parents of three-year-old Valerie Oruade, in the company of some sympathisers, on Monday staged a protest over an alleged defilement...
  9. 60 Year Old Plateau Man Burns 8 Year Old Girl Alive after Accusing her of Witchcraft A 60-year-old man in plateau state allegedly burned an 8-year-old girl to death after accusing her of witchcraft. The man,...
  10. Native Doctor Allegedly Murders Two In Kogi A journey to a self-acclaimed native doctor has ended in a horrible way for two men in Kogi State in...

< YOHAIG home