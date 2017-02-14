Kogi Executive Secretary Allegedly Abuses 10 Year Old Girl
Executive Secretary of the Kogi State Scholarship Board, Mrs Rebecca Omachi, has been accused of allegedly abusing her 10-year-old niece, Favour Makolo. Mrs Omachi was said to have put a stone on fire for several hours, tied the hands of the little girl and placed the hot stone on top of her foot, for simply refusing … Continue reading Kogi Executive Secretary Allegedly Abuses 10 Year Old Girl
The post Kogi Executive Secretary Allegedly Abuses 10 Year Old Girl appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?