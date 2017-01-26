Kogi State Set To Become Hub Of Industrial Activities
The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has expressed the determination of his administration to make the state a hub of industrial activities, because of its strategic location in Lokoja, the state capital. Bello, made this known to journalists during his maiden visit to the Nigeria-Korean friendship Institute of Vocational and Advanced Technology (NKFI) in Lokoja. … Continue reading Kogi State Set To Become Hub Of Industrial Activities
The post Kogi State Set To Become Hub Of Industrial Activities appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?