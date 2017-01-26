Kogi State Set To Become Hub Of Industrial Activities

Posted January 26, 2017 12:31 pm by Comments

The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has expressed the determination of his administration to make the state a hub of industrial activities, because of its strategic location in Lokoja, the state capital. Bello, made this known to journalists during his maiden visit to the Nigeria-Korean friendship Institute of Vocational and Advanced Technology (NKFI) in Lokoja. … Continue reading Kogi State Set To Become Hub Of Industrial Activities

The post Kogi State Set To Become Hub Of Industrial Activities appeared first on Channels Television.

