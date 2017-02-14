Kwara Govt. To Sanction Doctors Practising At Home

Posted February 14, 2017 3:31 pm by Comments

The Kwara State Government has said that it will sanction doctors who are found to be operating medical services in their place of residence in the state. The State Commissioner for Health, Mr Sulaiman Atolagbe Alege, while speaking to newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital, described the act as illegal and said that such has … Continue reading Kwara Govt. To Sanction Doctors Practising At Home

The post Kwara Govt. To Sanction Doctors Practising At Home appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kwara Govt Set To Build Computer village The Kwara State governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has performed the groundbreaking of Harmony Hub (Computer Village) in Ilorin, the state capital. At...
  2. Kwara Govt. To Strengthen Law On Cultism The Kwara State government has concluded arrangement to strengthen the cultism law, to reduce the current increase in cult activities...
  3. Kwara State Govt. Begins Construction Of Underpass To Decongest Traffic Kwara State government has started the construction of a 3.7 billion Naira Geri-Alimi Split Diamond Underpass in Ilorin, the capital...
  4. Residents Urged Kwara Govt. Not To Abandon Road Projects Kwara residents have called on the government not to abandon ongoing projects in the state, but ensure it’s completed for...
  5. Kwara Govt. Calls For Evacuation Of Homes Ahead Of Flood Tthe Kwara State Government has been engaging in sensitising the communities on the likely effect of not moving out of ...
  6. Kwara Local Council Employees Accuse Govt. Of Withholding Salary There seems to still be no agreement between the Kwara State chapter of the National Union Of Local Government Employees,...
  7. Kwara Govt, Labour Disagree Over Consultant Involvement In Salaries Payment Government and labour leaders in Kwara State are in disagreement over alleged plans by the government to employ a consultant for...
  8. Tackling Unemployment: kwara Govt. Promises 20,000 Jobs In Agriculture The Kwara state government has restated its commitment towards addressing youth unemployment with the resolve to create 20,000 jobs in...
  9. Unpaid Salaries: Kwara Govt. Allocates June Subvention To Workers The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has on Thursday directed that the improved federal allocation for June should be judiciously...
  10. Kwara Govt. To Overhaul Town Planning Laws The Kwara State House of Assembly, has said the House will deploy the appropriate legislative instrument for the overhauling of...

< YOHAIG home