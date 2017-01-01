Kwara State First Lady Distributes Gifts To New Year Babies

Posted January 1, 2017

Wife of the Kwara state Governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, has visited the General Hospital Ilorin, where she distributed gifts to new born babies in the New Year. This according to her, is part of efforts to ensure that the less privileged, especially women, celebrate the new year in a happy mood. While at the maternity … Continue reading Kwara State First Lady Distributes Gifts To New Year Babies



