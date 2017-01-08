Lafiya Dole Troops Celebrate Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Troops fighting the counter insurgency war code-named Operation Lafiya Dole have celebrated the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration with a thanksgiving to God. Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor and the acting General Officer Commanding the 7 Division, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu led the soldiers in thanksgiving for the … Continue reading Lafiya Dole Troops Celebrate Armed Forces Remembrance Day

