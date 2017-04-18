Lawyer Asks EFCC To Reveal Owners Of Recovered Cash

A legal practitioner, Mr Isaac Anumudu, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reveal the identities of the owners of all the moneys being discovered by the Commission. Mr Anumudu made the call on Sunrise Daily, in reaction to the series of cash recoveries made by the EFCC in the past … Continue reading Lawyer Asks EFCC To Reveal Owners Of Recovered Cash

