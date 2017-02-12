Libya Mayors Express Concern Over Europe’s Migration Crisis

Mayors from Libya’s desert south to its northern shores fear a deal between Tripoli and Rome to fund migrant holding centers in this north African country will simply shift Europe’s migration crisis onto Libyan soil. The Mediterranean Sea between Libya and Italy has become the main crossing point for asylum seekers and economic migrants seeking … Continue reading Libya Mayors Express Concern Over Europe’s Migration Crisis

