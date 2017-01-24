Man United To Improve Stadium For Physically Challenged Fans

Manchester United have confirmed plans for improvements to Old Trafford’s provision for physically challenged supporters. This was after positive and constructive consultation with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and Manchester United Disabled Supporters’ Association (MUDSA). The club spoke to architects and undertook a thorough examination of dozens of options to increase the capacity … Continue reading Man United To Improve Stadium For Physically Challenged Fans

The post Man United To Improve Stadium For Physically Challenged Fans appeared first on Channels Television.

