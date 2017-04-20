Manchester United Advance Into Europa Semis

Manchester United on Thursday beat Anderlecht 2-1 to qualify for the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League. With the first leg ending 1-1, Henrikh Mkhitaryan put United ahead at the Old Trafford, just before Sofiane Hanni equalised with a close-range finish. Though the Red Devils missed several chances in both halves, Marcus Rashford’s extra time … Continue reading Manchester United Advance Into Europa Semis

