Manchester United on Thursday beat Anderlecht 2-1 to qualify for the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League. With the first leg ending 1-1, Henrikh Mkhitaryan put United ahead at the Old Trafford, just before Sofiane Hanni equalised with a close-range finish. Though the Red Devils missed several chances in both halves, Marcus Rashford’s extra time … Continue reading Manchester United Advance Into Europa Semis

The post Manchester United Advance Into Europa Semis appeared first on Channels Television.