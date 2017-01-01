Military Performs Operation Safety Check In Niger Delta

The commander of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, says the joint task force will not hesitate to enforce its mandate in the Niger Delta region, expressing the troops’ readiness to contain any eventuality in the area. The OPDS commander spoke at Ikang border post in Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River … Continue reading Military Performs Operation Safety Check In Niger Delta

The post Military Performs Operation Safety Check In Niger Delta appeared first on Channels Television.

