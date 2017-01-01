Military Veterans Threaten Protest Over Non-Payment of Pension

Posted January 1, 2017 7:31 pm by Comments

The Coalition of Concerned Veterans are threatening to embark on a protest to draw attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the non-payment of their pension. The veterans are from various pressure groups within military retirees. They say the demonstration has become necessary in view of high cost of living due to the current economic recession. … Continue reading Military Veterans Threaten Protest Over Non-Payment of Pension

Military Veterans Threaten Protest Over Non-Payment of Pension

