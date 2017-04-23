Modular Refineries: Niger Delta Residents Anticipate FG’s Implementation
People of the Niger Delta are anxious to see how the modular refineries promised by the Federal Government will be implemented. As they await the take-off, leaders of the region and experts have been looking at the challenge of setting up the refineries by people ravaged by many years of oil pollution and pipeline vandalism. … Continue reading Modular Refineries: Niger Delta Residents Anticipate FG’s Implementation
The post Modular Refineries: Niger Delta Residents Anticipate FG’s Implementation appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?