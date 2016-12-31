Mourinho: Ibrahimovic’s Injury Will Be Ruinous For United

Posted December 31, 2016 4:31 pm by Comments

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury will be disastrous for the club. Mourinho, who earlier suggested Ibrahimovic sees out his career with the Red Devils, noted that it would be damaging for his side to lose the Swedish to injury. “Obviously a disaster but that’s football. It’s not a surprise (how many … Continue reading Mourinho: Ibrahimovic’s Injury Will Be Ruinous For United

The post Mourinho: Ibrahimovic’s Injury Will Be Ruinous For United appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mourinho Rues United’s Congested Schedule Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho has rued his side’s tight fixture schedule as he contemplated a potentially tough run of...
  2. Ibrahimovic indispensable to Manchester United – Mourinho Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has performed so well that he has made himself virtually undroppable this season according to...
  3. Ibrahimovic reunited with Mourinho at United Swedish superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic completed his transfer to English Premier League giants Manchester United on Friday on a free...
  4. Jose Mourinho Becomes Manchester United’s Manager Jose Mourinho has been appointed as Manchester United’s new manager after signing his contract at a central London hotel. The former...
  5. Man United boss Jose Mourinho in the dark over Anthony Martial injury Jose Mourinho has said he does not know how bad the head injury Anthony Martial sustained during Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat away...
  6. Mourinho Tasks Manchester United To Impress In Feyenoord Clash Manchester United Coach, Jose Mourinho, has directed his squad to impress against Feyenoord in Thursday’s Europa League tie. The club...
  7. Mourinho says Ibrahimovic will end his career at Manchester United Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has insisted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will finish his career at Manchester United and not China...
  8. Ibrahimovic’s Late Goal Earns Manchester United Community Shield Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late goal was enough for Manchester United to win the Community Shield. Manchester United defeated premiership champions, Leicester...
  9. Mourinho Ready For Manchester United Tasks The newly signed Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has expressed readiness to help the Red Devils overcome their recent setbacks....
  10. Mourinho Suffers Third Successive Defeat As Watford Beat Manchester United 3-1 Goals from Etienne Capue, Juan Camilo Zuniga and Troy Deeney gave Watford a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Vicarage...

< YOHAIG home