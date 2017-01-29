Murder Of Chi Workers: CDWR Demands Adequate Compensation Of Families

Posted January 29, 2017 2:31 pm by Comments

The Campaign for Democratic and Workers’ Right (CDWR), has described the alleged killing of two workers of Chi Limited, as the height of callousness and terror and has demanded the adequate compensation of their families. The agency made the position known in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chinedu Bosah on Sunday. It reads: … Continue reading Murder Of Chi Workers: CDWR Demands Adequate Compensation Of Families

The post Murder Of Chi Workers: CDWR Demands Adequate Compensation Of Families appeared first on Channels Television.

