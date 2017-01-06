The Nasarawa Urban Development Board has decried the spate of vandalism of streetlights in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital. The General Manager, Engineering of the board, Mr Enga Ezekiel made the condemnation while in audience with journalists in Lafia. This act is evident along Lafia-Mararraba round about, Makurdi road, Lafia where most of the streetlights … Continue reading Nasarawa Agency Decries Rate Of Streetlight Vandalism

The post Nasarawa Agency Decries Rate Of Streetlight Vandalism appeared first on Channels Television.