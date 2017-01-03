Nasarawa Airport To Serve As Agricultural Produce Export Platform

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, says the ongoing Nasarawa State Airport project will serve as a platform for exporting perishable agricultural products. He also believes that the airport will serve as a catalyst for the development of the economy. Speaking during a meeting with the Nasarawa State Governor, Mr Umar Al-Makura, … Continue reading Nasarawa Airport To Serve As Agricultural Produce Export Platform

The post Nasarawa Airport To Serve As Agricultural Produce Export Platform appeared first on Channels Television.

