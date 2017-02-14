Nasarawa Assembly Laments Improper Budgetary Implementation

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation has faulted ministries, departments and parastatals in the state for lack of adherence to budgetary provision. Chairman of the committee, Honourable Amos Agyas, made the remark while presenting a report at the floors of the red chambers. He also frowned at the inadequate budget … Continue reading Nasarawa Assembly Laments Improper Budgetary Implementation

The post Nasarawa Assembly Laments Improper Budgetary Implementation appeared first on Channels Television.

