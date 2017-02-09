Nasarawa Govt. To Embark On Construction Of Bridges

The Nasarawa state government says it will soon embark on the construction of over 600 bridges and culverts in all the development areas and local government areas of the state before the rains set in. This was to disclosed to Channels Television in an exclusive interview by the state Commissioner of Education Aliyu Tijjani Ahmed. … Continue reading Nasarawa Govt. To Embark On Construction Of Bridges

