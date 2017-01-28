NDDC Appeals To Rivers Govt To Rescind Revoked Office Land

The Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has appealed to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to reverse the revocation of the land, which the Commission bought to provide access to the permanent headquarters in Port Harcourt. Senator Ndoma-Egba made the appeal when he led members of the NDDC board … Continue reading NDDC Appeals To Rivers Govt To Rescind Revoked Office Land

