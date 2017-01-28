NDDC Begins Rehabilitation Of Owerri-Port Harcourt Road

Posted January 28, 2017 12:31 pm by Comments

The Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, has assured the people of Omuapu in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state and commuters plying the Owerri-Port Harcourt express way, that the deplorable road which is under rehabilitation will be motorable before the next rainy season. The New Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, … Continue reading NDDC Begins Rehabilitation Of Owerri-Port Harcourt Road

The post NDDC Begins Rehabilitation Of Owerri-Port Harcourt Road appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NDDC boss Semenitari, staff on fitness walk in Port Harcourt ACTING Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mrs Ibim Semenitari leads staff of the commission on a 6...
  2. All the Photos as NDDC Celebrates the Jewels of Niger Delta with “Little Drops” Stage Play in Port Harcourt The Niger Delta Development Commission in commemoration of the International Women’s Day staged a second performance of “Little Drops” in Port...
  3. NDDC Begins Construction Of Mbiama-Okarki Road, Rivers State (Photos) According to Esara Oniso who shared the photos on Facebook,emergency rehabilitation of Mbiama-Okarki road has started courtesy of NDDC.He wrote…...
  4. NDDC Orders Road Contractor To Return To Site The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has ordered the contractor handling the Dualisation of Igwruta-Etche Road to return to site...
  5. Lassa fever: NDDC begins distribution of kits to nine states The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said on Wednesday that it had commenced distribution of kits and equipment to fight...
  6. Rehabilitation Work At Port Harcourt Refinery Reaches 90% The rehabilitation work underway at the Port Harcourt refinery has reached 90 per cent, giving indications that the refinery may...
  7. Catch the NDDC “Little Drops” Stage Play in Port Harcourt this Thursday | March 10 The Niger Delta Development Commission in commemoration of the 2016 International Women’s Day has launched a series of performances of...
  8. NDDC Says Procurement Processes will be Transparent The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is taking steps to strengthen its procurement processes as part of measures to ensure...
  9. Niger PDP Supports Port Harcourt Decisions The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has thrown its weight behind all the decisions taken at the national...
  10. FG Begins Rehabilitation Of Grazing Reserves In Kaduna State The Federal Ministry of Agriculture says it has commenced the rehabilitation of grazing reserves in four local government areas of...

< YOHAIG home