Ndume Advocates Improved Allocation For Northeast Intervention
The Senate Committee Chairman on Finance, Ali Ndume, says the Federal Government’s 45 billion naira allocation in the 2017 budget for intervention in Nigeria’s Northeast is not adequate. Senator Ndume, a member of the Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative (PCNI), made the observation after the PCNI visited the Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Durkwa. The … Continue reading Ndume Advocates Improved Allocation For Northeast Intervention
The post Ndume Advocates Improved Allocation For Northeast Intervention appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?