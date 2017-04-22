NHRC, Army To Investigate Rights Abuses

A special board of inquiry set up by the Nigerian Army has asked the National Human Right Commission to partner with it in investigating allegations of human rights abuses, brought against army personnel. The President of the special board of inquiry, Major General Abubakar Jubrin (rtd), said the move is to ensure that all allegations are … Continue reading NHRC, Army To Investigate Rights Abuses

The post NHRC, Army To Investigate Rights Abuses appeared first on Channels Television.

