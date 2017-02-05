Niger APC Passes Vote Of Confidence On State Ex-co

The Niger state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in its expanded meeting, has passed a vote of confidence on the executive committee of the party in the state. This was one of the resolutions of the 11th Expanded Join Working Committee meeting and Local Government Party Chairmen and Secretaries headed by the State … Continue reading Niger APC Passes Vote Of Confidence On State Ex-co

The post Niger APC Passes Vote Of Confidence On State Ex-co appeared first on Channels Television.

