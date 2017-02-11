Niger Governor Urges F.G To Fix Minna Airport

Posted February 11, 2017 3:31 pm by Comments

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello has appealed to the Federal Government to fix the Minna Airport to prevent the country from impending national embarrassment. He made the appeal when he led a team of political leaders from the state, to pay a courtesy visit to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki at his office … Continue reading Niger Governor Urges F.G To Fix Minna Airport

The post Niger Governor Urges F.G To Fix Minna Airport appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Senate Will Ensure Upgrade Of Minna Airport – Saraki Dr. Bukola Saraki says the Senate will ensure that the Minna Airport is upgraded to serve its primary function as...
  2. Community Urges Governor To Rehabilitate Roads In Niger State A community in Niger State has appealed to Governor Abubakar Bello to, as a matter of necessity, consider the full...
  3. Niger Govt. Calls For Speedy Construction Of Suleja – Minna Road Niger state government has appealed for speedy work on the dualization of the Suleja – Minna road, so that it...
  4. Niger Governor’s Wife Urges Support For Orphans Wife of Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Bello, has appealed to Nigerians to assist in re-integrating orphaned and displaced children...
  5. Bukola Saraki, Atiku Abubakar & Others In Niger For Condolence Visit (Photos) Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki leads members of the Senate to Minna on a condolence visit to family of late...
  6. Oshiomhole Urges Traditional Rulers To Intervene In Niger Delta Crisis Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has called on traditional rulers and leaders of the Niger Delta to intervene in the...
  7. Niger Govt Offers Minna Airport as Alternative During Closure of Abuja Airport The Niger State Government has asked the federal government to consider using the Minna airport as an alternative airport during...
  8. Saraki Urges UN To Lift Suspension On Aid Deliveries Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has appealed to the United Nations to lift its suspension on aid deliveries in Nigeria....
  9. Niger Governor Approves N2.06 Billion For Pensioners’ Arrears The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the release of the sum of 2.06 billion naira for the...
  10. Niger State Hosts First Ever Christmas Carol Festival In Minna The Niger State Government in partnership with its Ministry of Information, has organized the first ever Christmas carol festival with the...

< YOHAIG home