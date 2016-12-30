Niger State Targets More Revenue With Gurara Waterfalls

The Niger State government is desperately in search of investors to partner with in developing the Gurara Waterfalls Site to a World class standard. The plan was announced by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Honourable Jonathan Vatsa, at the maiden edition of the Christmas Carnival; first of its kind, organised by the … Continue reading Niger State Targets More Revenue With Gurara Waterfalls

The post Niger State Targets More Revenue With Gurara Waterfalls appeared first on Channels Television.

