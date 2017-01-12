Nigeria Face South Africa, Libya In 2019 AFCON Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group E of the qualifiers for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroun. The three-time African champions will face South Africa, Libya and little-known Seychelles in the final qualifying round for the continental showpiece. According to the Confederation Of African Football (CAF), the qualifiers will … Continue reading Nigeria Face South Africa, Libya In 2019 AFCON Qualifiers

The post Nigeria Face South Africa, Libya In 2019 AFCON Qualifiers appeared first on Channels Television.

  1. 2019 AFCON qualifiers: Nigeria, South Africa in Group E The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw made in Libreville Thursday pitted Nigeria against South Africa in one of...
  2. AFCON 2019: Nigeria To Battle South Africa For A Place (Full Draws) Again! Nigeria to battle South Africa for a place in AFCON 2019 (full draws) The rivalry between the super eagles...
  3. Nigeria’s chances slim as Chad withdraw from AFCON Qualifiers The Confédération of African Football (CAF) on Sunday announced the withdrawal of Chad from the ongoing qualifiers for the 2017...
  4. 2019 AFCON qualifiers draw holds Thursday in Libreville The draw for the 2019 Nations cup qualifiers will be staged on Thursday in Libreville, the capital city of Gabon....
  5. AFCON 2019: Super Eagles to battle South Africa, Libya for qualification This year’s AFCON begins on Saturday in Libreville, Gabon. The post AFCON 2019: Super Eagles to battle South Africa, Libya...
  6. South Africa Elections: Zuma And ANC Face Test President Jacob Zuma and the ruling African National Congress’s popularity will be put to test as South Africans go to...
  7. Flying Eagles In Calabar For Under-20 AFCON Qualifiers The Nigerian Under-20 team Flying Eagles, have arrived Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, ahead of their 2017 Under...
  8. Ruling ANC, Zuma Face Test In South Africa Polls The people of South Africa have trooped out in large numbers to vote in local elections perceived as a test...
  9. Nigeria To Face Niger In CAF Under-17 Qualifiers FIFA Under-17 world champions Nigeria will begin another continental quest when they face next-door neighbours Niger in a second round...
  10. Falconets To Face South Africa In Final U-20 World Cup Qualifier The National U-20 women team, also known as the Falconets, will face South Africa in the final round of the...

