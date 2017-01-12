Nigeria Face South Africa, Libya In 2019 AFCON Qualifiers
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group E of the qualifiers for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroun. The three-time African champions will face South Africa, Libya and little-known Seychelles in the final qualifying round for the continental showpiece. According to the Confederation Of African Football (CAF), the qualifiers will … Continue reading Nigeria Face South Africa, Libya In 2019 AFCON Qualifiers
