Nigeria Germany Ties: Nigerian Asylum Seekers At Risk Of Deportation

Over ninety percent of Nigerians seeking asylum in Germany are facing deportation, unless they embrace the country’s voluntary return program for irregular migrants. This is according to the Head, German Migration and Development Program, Mr Ralf Samtenberg. The German Envoy stated this in Abuja at a meeting with the Senior Special Assistant to the President … Continue reading Nigeria Germany Ties: Nigerian Asylum Seekers At Risk Of Deportation

