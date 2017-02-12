Nigeria Seeks Partnership To Attain Food Sufficiency

The Federal Government is seeking partnerships that will assist Nigeria in her attainment of food sufficiency. The Director in charge of Planning and Policy at the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Awul Maidabino, made the disclosure during a joint steering committee meeting of the ministry in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Mr Maidabino emphasised that the ministry was responsible … Continue reading Nigeria Seeks Partnership To Attain Food Sufficiency

