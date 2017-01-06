Nigeria To Construct Mental Health Clinics In South East Senatorial Districts

The Nigerian government has awarded contract for the construction of a mental health clinic in each of the Senatorial Districts in the South East geo-political zone. The clinic will stimulate fast recovery of psychiatric and mentally derailed patients. A Medical Director in the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu (FNHE), Dr. Jojo Onwukwe, made the statement during a sensitisation … Continue reading Nigeria To Construct Mental Health Clinics In South East Senatorial Districts

