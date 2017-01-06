The Nigerian government has awarded contract for the construction of a mental health clinic in each of the Senatorial Districts in the South East geo-political zone. The clinic will stimulate fast recovery of psychiatric and mentally derailed patients. A Medical Director in the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu (FNHE), Dr. Jojo Onwukwe, made the statement during a sensitisation … Continue reading Nigeria To Construct Mental Health Clinics In South East Senatorial Districts

The post Nigeria To Construct Mental Health Clinics In South East Senatorial Districts appeared first on Channels Television.