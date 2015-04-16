Nigerian Lawmakers Condemn Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

South AfricaThe Nigerian House of Representatives has strongly condemned xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

In an emotional debate in the House of Representatives, lawmakers passed a motion asking the executive to recall the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa.

The House also called on the South African President, Jacob Zuma, to as a matter of urgency investigate the killings.

The world has been hit by news of killings and attacks on Nigerians and others Africans living in South Africa.

Reports detail how shops of Nigerians are vandalised and looted and many beaten up. These reports have made the House of Representatives to consider the matter.

The sponsor of the motion and Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the reports were disturbing.

Lawmakers, who contributed to the debate, took turns to condemn the attacks. They include Ahmed Kaita of the APC Katsina State; Shehu Shagari from Sokoto State and the Deputy Majority Leader, Leo Ogor.

They unanimously agreed that it was important for the South African President, Jacob Zuma, to immediately commence an investigation into the matter so as to resolve the matter once and for all.

One response to Nigerian Lawmakers Condemn Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

  1. BwandiKure Makpa February 24th, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    The law makers should not only use mouth and condemn this unthinkable attack, but action should also be taken with immidiate effect or else, this nonsensical act will continue.

    Reply

