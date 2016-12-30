Founder of a Non-Governmental Organisation, Brave Women Association, Mrs Matilda Farinde, believes Nigerian women possess the potentials to transform the nation, if empowered and given proper orientation. According to her, women have become “change agents” that should be given chance to contribute to nation building. Speaking at the inauguration of the Brave Women Association in … Continue reading Nigerian Women Can Be Change Agents If Empowered- NGO Founder

The post Nigerian Women Can Be Change Agents If Empowered- NGO Founder appeared first on Channels Television.