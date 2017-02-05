Nigerians Need To Know Buhari’s Health Status – Falana

Posted February 5, 2017 10:30 pm

A senior lawyer and rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, has advised the Presidency to do more in telling Nigerians about President Buhari’s health status as it did in 2016. Mr Falana said on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics that Nigerians need to know the state of the President’s health. Although he admitted that the law does not mandate … Continue reading Nigerians Need To Know Buhari’s Health Status – Falana

The post Nigerians Need To Know Buhari’s Health Status – Falana appeared first on Channels Television.

