The National Judicial Council (NJC), has extended the tenure of the acting Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by another three months. This was one of the resolutions of the NJC, at the end of an emergency meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, where Justice Onnoghen was re-nominated for appointment as the CJN. The action … Continue reading NJC Extends Acting Tenure Of Onnoghen As CJN

The post NJC Extends Acting Tenure Of Onnoghen As CJN appeared first on Channels Television.