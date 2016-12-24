NLC Urges Aregbesola To Pay Balance Of 18 Months Half Salary

Posted December 24, 2016 6:31 pm by Comments

The Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) in Osun State has urged the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, to pay the outstanding salaries of workers who have been receiving half of their salary since July 2015. A statement by the NLC chairman in Osun State, Comrade Jacob Adekomi, said the state government was owing workers on Grade … Continue reading NLC Urges Aregbesola To Pay Balance Of 18 Months Half Salary

The post NLC Urges Aregbesola To Pay Balance Of 18 Months Half Salary appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Aregbesola pays workers December salary  The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Osun State, Mr. Jacob Adekomi,  said on Tuesday, that Governor Rauf Aregbesola...
  2. Osun workers demand payment of outstanding salary Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress Osun (NLC), Comrade Jacob Adekomi(middle), Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola (right),and Head...
  3. IBC Workers Protest 3 Months Unpaid Salary, Urges Management Investigation Workers of the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) in their numbers took to the streets of Owerri, Imo state capital,...
  4. Salary burden: Osun will champion a way out – Aregbesola Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State on Monday, promised to champion a way out of the state’s inability to pay...
  5. Recession: How ‘Half Salary’ Broke Up Marriage Of 15 Years In Osun A Customary Court in Iwara-Ijesa, Osun State, has dissolved a marriage of 15 years, as husband declared that the half...
  6. Salary cut ‘II lead to chaos, workers tell Aregbesola Labour unions in Osun State have warned Governor Rauf Aregbesola to stop the plan to cut workers’ salaries by 50...
  7. Osun Workers Demand Full Salary Payment The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has demanded for full payment of modulated salaries of the...
  8. Pay our six months’ salary, doctors tell Aregbesola The Nigeria Medical Association has accused Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, of deliberately denying workers their six months’ salaries....
  9. NLC Affirms Osun Govt Not Owing Salaries NLC says the relationship between workers and the Osun State government is very cordial. The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour...
  10. Abia Governor Places Himself On Half Salary To Pay Owed Workers The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has decided to place himself on half salary and cut his travelling allowances...

< YOHAIG home