NNPC Awards 2017 Crude Term Contracts To 39 Companies

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has awarded 1.31 million barrels per day (BPD) of crude oil to 39 companies as part of its 2017 crude term contracts. A statement by the Group Managing Director at the Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, revealed the companies were selected for the term contracts after a transparent bid … Continue reading NNPC Awards 2017 Crude Term Contracts To 39 Companies

