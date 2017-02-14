No Intention To Increase Taxes, Udoma Tells National Assembly

The Federal Government says it does not have any intention of increasing taxes in Nigeria. The government, however, said it was working towards increasing its internally generated revenue through the broadening of its tax base. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, made this clarification on Monday, while responding to a comment … Continue reading No Intention To Increase Taxes, Udoma Tells National Assembly

