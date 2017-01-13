Northern Elders Laud Operation Lafiya Dole Troops

The Northern Elders Forum has commended troops of the Operation Lafia Dole for successes recorded in counter terrorism war in northeast Nigeria. The Chairman of the forum, Ambassador Maitama Sule led other officials and members of the group in a solidarity visit to Borno State. The group was received by the Borno State governor, Kashim Shetima, … Continue reading Northern Elders Laud Operation Lafiya Dole Troops

