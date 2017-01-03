Northern Governors Insist On Restoring Peace Between Herdsmen And Farmers In Benue

The Northern Governor’s forum has begun advocacy visits to states hit by the raging herdsmen/farmers crisis with a view to reconciling all aggrieved sides and restore peace for regional integration. The Chairman of the forum and governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this to Benue indigenes when he led two other governors to Benue … Continue reading Northern Governors Insist On Restoring Peace Between Herdsmen And Farmers In Benue

The post Northern Governors Insist On Restoring Peace Between Herdsmen And Farmers In Benue appeared first on Channels Television.

