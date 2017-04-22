NPF Partners UNICEF On Child Rights Protection

The Nigeria Police Force is partnering with the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to establish a special unit for the protection of children’s rights across Nigeria. The Inspector General of Police, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General in charge of zone 7, Abuja, at the flag of ceremony, said the special … Continue reading NPF Partners UNICEF On Child Rights Protection

NPF Partners UNICEF On Child Rights Protection

