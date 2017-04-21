The Yobe State Government is partnering with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to tackle the menace of insurgency in North-East Nigeria. Speaking at a meeting in the state, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam noted that securing the lives and property of the people was everyone’s business and called for effective collaboration in waging the … Continue reading NSA, Yobe Govt. Meet Over Boko Haram Remnants

The post NSA, Yobe Govt. Meet Over Boko Haram Remnants appeared first on Channels Television.